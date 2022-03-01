Watch
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Marana Speedway

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 12:01 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 14:01:27-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone in Marana may be walking around with a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

This ticket, which was sold at the Speedway at 12030 N Dove Mountain Blvd., matched four of the five numbers, as well as the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 7, 21, 39, 47, 55, with Powerball number 19.

