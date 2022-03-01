Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Marana Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone in Marana may be walking around with a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

This ticket, which was sold at the Speedway at 12030 N Dove Mountain Blvd., matched four of the five numbers, as well as the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 7, 21, 39, 47, 55, with Powerball number 19.