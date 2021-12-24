Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone in Tucson may be walking around with a $1 million winning lottery ticket.

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Lee Lee Oriental Supermart at 1990 W. Orange Grove Road.

The winning numbers were: 7, 16, 19, 48, 68, with Powerball number 15. The winning ticket matched the five numbers, but did not the Powerball.

----

