Potential temporary measures could help local medical marijuana dispensaries

TUCSON, Ariz. - Potential Temporary measures made to a current city code for local dispensaries could help the businesses address COVID-19 related issues.

Medical marijuana dispensaries in town are another kind of business struggling throughout the pandemic.

Over the past month, Planning and Development Services "determined a number of temporary measures" dispensaries could currently take to help during the pandemic, according to a City of Tucson memo.

“What’s really important is to make sure that our patients are having the same safety protocols as well as guidelines to ensure social distancing," said Moe Asnani, the Director of D2, and the Downtown Dispensary.

Planning and Development Services determined dispensaries could temporarily utilize unused space for an expanded lobby and temporarily use existing drive-thru's, if they have one in the building they're located.

“I know there’s a lot of other dispensaries that want to be able to see a lot more patients and not have them wait in lines outside when its too hot or too cold," said Asnani.

These temporary measures can only be enacted through an emergency proclamation, according to the memo.

Officials with Planning and Development Services said this is set to heard during next week's city council meeting.