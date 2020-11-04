Menu

PROP 207 results; Voters approve possession, use of recreational marijuana in Arizona

marijuana
Posted at 8:59 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 00:19:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizonans have made their voice heard on recreational marijuana this election.

The Associated Press projects voters have approved Proposition 207, which would legalize the possession and use of recreational marijuana for adults 21 years or older.

Results so far Tuesday night show 1,433,545 "yes" votes and 958,471 "no" votes statewide.

Pima County results so far show 257,532 "yes" votes and 141,612 "no" votes.

Prop 207 also places a 16% tax on marijuana sales, and revenue from the tax would be used to implement and enforce marijuana regulations.

The Arizona Department of Health and Human Services will be subject to adopting rules to regulate marijuana, which would/will include the licensing of marijuana retail stores, cultivation facilities, and production facilities. First requiring the department to accept license applications between January 19, 2021, and March 9, 2021 from nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries and entities operating within counties with fewer than two nonprofit dispensaries.

A similar proposition failed by a margin of 3% back in 2016.

Voters last approved the use of marijuana in Arizona for medical purposes in 2010.

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.