Pot School: UArizona to offer cannabis business certificates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UArizona will begin offering marijuana business certificate programs.

Partnering with cannabis education company Green Flower, the non-credit programs will help prepare the workforce for the marijuana industry.

Programs include the Business of Cannabis, Cannabis Law and Policy and Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine. Each certificate includes three eight-week online courses that take six months to complete.

"We are delighted to partner with Green Flower to help learners gain skills necessary to be a professional in the burgeoning cannabis industry," said Craig Wilson, UArizona vice provost for online, distance and continuing education said in a statement. "Understanding multiple viewpoints like business, law and policy, and health care and medicine as it relates to the cannabis industry will help our learners establish a solid foundation."

Each certificate costs $2,950. Discounts of $500 are available for early registrants.

For more information, click here.

