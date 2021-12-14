Watch
Pot School: UArizona to offer cannabis business certificates

Copyright Getty Images
Drew Angerer
<p>JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. New York state lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana for medical use in 2014 and the law took effect in January 2016. Currently, five organizations are allowed to grow and sell the drug for medical use in the state. New York's new law only allows people with 'severe debilitating or life threatening conditions' to obtain marijuana for medical use. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:08 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 14:08:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UArizona will begin offering marijuana business certificate programs.

Partnering with cannabis education company Green Flower, the non-credit programs will help prepare the workforce for the marijuana industry.

Programs include the Business of Cannabis, Cannabis Law and Policy and Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine. Each certificate includes three eight-week online courses that take six months to complete.

"We are delighted to partner with Green Flower to help learners gain skills necessary to be a professional in the burgeoning cannabis industry," said Craig Wilson, UArizona vice provost for online, distance and continuing education said in a statement. "Understanding multiple viewpoints like business, law and policy, and health care and medicine as it relates to the cannabis industry will help our learners establish a solid foundation."

Each certificate costs $2,950. Discounts of $500 are available for early registrants.

For more information, click here.

