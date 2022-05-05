Postino WineCafe two-year anniversary celebration supports UArizona Campus Pantry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Postino WineCafé celebrates its two-year anniversary by supporting the University of Arizona Campus Pantry.

Postino is partnering up with the University of Arizona's Campus Pantry where they'll be donating earnings from their anniversary promotion, the Wildcat Winedown, to the organization.

The promotion runs Monday, May 9 to Sunday, May 15.

After 8 p.m., customers can save $2 on popular Arizona wines by the glass.

Postino will also be raffling off two annual memberships for their premier wine club.

To enter the raffle, visit give.uafoundation.org.

The winner will be announced on Monday, May 16.

All funds raised from the Wildcat Winedown $2 off promo and raffle will be donated to Campus Pantry, which will use the funds to purchase groceries for University of Arizona students and employees.

“On average, 1-in-3 college students experience food insecurity at some point in their academic career and we’re excited to partner with Postino on their anniversary promotion that contributes to an environment of growth and encouragement supporting students in pursuit of a higher education and a healthier lifestyle,” says Bridgette Nobbe, Coordinator of Campus Pantry.

UA Campus Pantry’s goal is to reduce and de-stigmatize food insecurity in the Wildcat Community.

With a valid Cat Card, students and staff members may get important food essentials for free.