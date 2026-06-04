Postal History Foundation reopens art contest, student winners to be featured on postcards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Postal History Foundation has announced the return of its Tucson Birthday Art Contest for 2026, inviting students ages 5–17 to submit original artwork inspired by Tucson’s history, culture, landscapes or community. Selected winners will have their designs featured on a commemorative postcard and collectible envelopes and will be honored at an awards ceremony on Tucson’s birthday.

Past winners from earlier contests — including grand-prize recipients whose art has been turned into postcards and cacheted envelopes — illustrate the contest’s long-running role in celebrating Tucson through youth creativity. Teachers, parents and community groups are encouraged to share the opportunity with students.

Key details

Submission deadline: Friday, July 17, 2026, by 2:30 p.m.

Awards ceremony: Thursday, August 20, 2026 (finalists will be invited)

Eligible ages: 5–17

Where to submit: Mail (flat envelope only) or drop off in person at Postal History Foundation, Attn: Contest–Education, 920 N. 1st Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719. Drop-off hours are Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. (closed federal holidays).

Artwork rules: Original, flat (no 3-D elements), inspired by Tucson; no photographs or digital/computer-generated art. All entries must include a completed and signed entry form (student and parent/guardian).

For full contest rules, entry forms and downloadable posters, click here to visit the Postal History Foundation website or contact the Foundation’s education desk for details.

