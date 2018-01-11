Possibly rabid fox bites Vail woman

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A fox that possibly had rabies bit a Vail woman, Arizona Game and Fish said.

The bite happened at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Pantano Wash in Rancho Del Lago.

After biting the woman, the fox drowned in a golf course pond. The body was recovered and is being tested for rabies. The fox was spotted earlier in the day acting strangely.

When the woman encountered the fox, she tried to kick it and the animal bit her on the calf, causing a superficial wound. She is being treated for possible exposure to rabies.

Those who encounter possibly rabid animals should avoid contact and call 623-236-7201 or 724-7797.