Possible in-person scam reported south of Sierra Vista; Sheriff's office seeks information

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible in-person scam reported Monday morning at a home south of Sierra Vista and is asking residents to report any similar encounters.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a young, very slender woman was seen parked on the street near the residence at around 7 a.m. She then approached the home of an elderly, disabled resident and claimed she was with a mortgage company conducting an occupancy verification.

Investigators said the woman did not provide any identification and initially failed to identify the company she represented. When questioned further, she reportedly said she worked for Alliance Financial Company.

The woman never reached the front door because large service dogs at the property alerted the occupants to her presence. The resident did not allow her access to the home.

The Sheriff's Office is urging anyone who has experienced a similar incident to contact SEACOM at 520-803-3550. Deputies also remind residents never to allow unknown individuals into their homes or onto their property without first verifying their identity and purpose.