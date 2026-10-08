Possible human skull fragment found in Oro Valley wash near Vistoso Park

A piece of what investigators believe is a human skull has been found in a wash in Oro Valley, according to the Oro Valley Police Department.

The skull fragment was discovered near Vistoso Park and Innovation Park, northwest of Oracle and Tangerine Road.

Police said no other skeletal remains were located in the area.

The Pima County Medical Examiner's Office has taken possession of the skull fragment for further examination. Investigators say it is unclear where the fragment may have originated or how long it had been there.

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