Positive COVID-19 cases force closure of Pima County Attorney's Office

TUCSON, Ariz — The Pima County Attorney's Office is being forced to close for a few days after a number of staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

County Attorney Laura Conover tells KGUN9 it's a decision, that has never been made before.

Conover says the county operates on three floors in the building.

All three will undergo a deep cleaning while the office is closed.

She says everyone who works for the Attorney's Office downtown will continue their work for the county from their homes.

Conover says she made the decision "in order to keep operations going and to make sure that we don't hit that brick wall of not having enough healthy staff."

The attorney's office will be closed Monday, January 11 and Tuesday, January 12.

Staff has been ordered to be tested.

Conover said she is awaiting her results.