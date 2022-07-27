Port of Nogales seizes over $500,000 undeclared cash in July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over a $500,000 in undeclared cash at the U.S.-Mexico border in the month of July, according to Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries.
He says the money was "likely destined to criminal organizations" in Mexico.
In many cases, the money was creatively concealed within articles of clothing, laundry soaps and fanny packs:
- $105,000 hidden in fanny packs
- $242,000 concealed in laundry soap
- $163,000 concealed on 4 travelers
If you are leaving or entering the U.S., there is no restriction on how much money you can carry with you. However, you do need to report any amount higher than $10,000 to CBP.
Officers at the border have paper copies of the Currency Reporting Form (FinCen 105) that you can request, or you can report the money online.
