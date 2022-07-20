Porcupine rescued from wildfire released back into the wild

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) of Tucson is announcing the safe return of a porcupine back into the wild.

An AZGFD spokesperson made the announcement Wednesday morning.

According to the AZGFD, authorities found the porcupine severely burned in a wildfire near Parker Canyon Lake months ago.

Emergency crews said they took the porcupine to the Civano Animal Hospital in Tucson for treatment.

The AZGFD confirms the porcupine was then taken to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale, Ariz. where it full recovered.

AZGFD officials report releasing the porcupine back into the wild in the same area they had originally found it.