Porch pirates strike Tucson homes during holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 'Tis the season for Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday shopping.
However, with more packages waiting at Tucsonans' homes, there are more potential targets for porch pirates to strike.
"I get home around six o'clock and I notice all of my packages were stolen on Tuesday night," said Amanda Paladini, a porch pirate victim.
Paladini had three packages delivered Tuesday afternoon.
“They [delivery services] took a picture and put it on the porch and I was like 'okay great—but they put it on the floor where everyone could see it',” Paladini explained.
When she arrived home from work, two were stolen and the third was rummaged through and destroyed.
Two nights later, her boyfriend's truck was broken into while parked in Paladini's driveway.
Since these incidents, Paladini, who is President of her neighborhood's Homeowner Association, has taken several measures to protect her deliveries and her home from future hits.
Some ways you can help protect your deliveries is to use pick-up or locker-style services, require signatures for your deliveries:
- Amazon Hub Locker
- Schedule FedEx pickup
- FedEx locations
- Walgreens
- Dollar General
- Walmart
- Office Depot/ Office Max
- UPS pickup or Signature Required service
- Security surveillance/ video doorbell
- Ask a trusted neighbor to collect your package when it arrives.
- Select services provide time-preference delivery options to ensure you are home when your shipment arrives.
——-
Breanna Isbell is a reporter for KGUN 9. She joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after receiving her bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State University in May. Share your story ideas with Breanna by emailing breanna.isbell@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, or Twitter.