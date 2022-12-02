Porch pirates strike Tucson homes during holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 'Tis the season for Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday shopping.

However, with more packages waiting at Tucsonans' homes, there are more potential targets for porch pirates to strike.

"I get home around six o'clock and I notice all of my packages were stolen on Tuesday night," said Amanda Paladini, a porch pirate victim.

Paladini had three packages delivered Tuesday afternoon.

“They [delivery services] took a picture and put it on the porch and I was like 'okay great—but they put it on the floor where everyone could see it',” Paladini explained.

When she arrived home from work, two were stolen and the third was rummaged through and destroyed.

Two nights later, her boyfriend's truck was broken into while parked in Paladini's driveway.

Since these incidents, Paladini, who is President of her neighborhood's Homeowner Association, has taken several measures to protect her deliveries and her home from future hits.

Some ways you can help protect your deliveries is to use pick-up or locker-style services, require signatures for your deliveries:

Amazon Hub Locker

Schedule FedEx pickup

FedEx locations Walgreens Dollar General Walmart Office Depot/ Office Max

UPS pickup or Signature Required service

Security surveillance/ video doorbell

Ask a trusted neighbor to collect your package when it arrives.

Select services provide time-preference delivery options to ensure you are home when your shipment arrives.