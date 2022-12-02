Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Porch pirates strike Tucson homes during holiday season

How you can keep your deliveries safe this December
Posted at 10:30 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 12:30:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 'Tis the season for Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday shopping.

However, with more packages waiting at Tucsonans' homes, there are more potential targets for porch pirates to strike.

"I get home around six o'clock and I notice all of my packages were stolen on Tuesday night," said Amanda Paladini, a porch pirate victim.

Paladini had three packages delivered Tuesday afternoon.

“They [delivery services] took a picture and put it on the porch and I was like 'okay great—but they put it on the floor where everyone could see it',” Paladini explained.

When she arrived home from work, two were stolen and the third was rummaged through and destroyed.

Two nights later, her boyfriend's truck was broken into while parked in Paladini's driveway.

Since these incidents, Paladini, who is President of her neighborhood's Homeowner Association, has taken several measures to protect her deliveries and her home from future hits.

Some ways you can help protect your deliveries is to use pick-up or locker-style services, require signatures for your deliveries:

——-
Breanna Isbell is a reporter for KGUN 9. She joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after receiving her bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State University in May. Share your story ideas with Breanna by emailing breanna.isbell@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, or Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!