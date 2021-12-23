Porch pirate steals $800 worth of rare Christmas gifts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ahead of Christmas, porch pirates are out in Tucson. Shannon Wilson had $800 of rare G.I. Joe's stolen from her doorstep.

"I was angry," Wilson said. "I was sick and angry and kind of helpless."

Wilson had ordered the rare collectibles from the 1980s for her husband as a Christmas gift.

"It's heartbreaking when someone comes up to your porch and your area and takes them from you," Wilson said.

The thief ripped open the box, took the gifts, and left the packaging behind.

"It's not fair, its wrong," Wilson said. "It actually hurt my thoughts regarding humanity."

Now Wilson will be asking that her packages be left behind her fence.

With Christmas now just days away, Wilson said it will be impossible to replace the gifts, but she is looking forward to gathering with her family members.

"It's been a tough year as it is with," Wilson said "It'll be nice to enjoy with the family and stuff."

If you are looking for tips to prevent porch pirates, click here.

