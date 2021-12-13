Porch pirates seize holiday opportunities

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — "I came out here and I am like I don't see the packages," Sandra Pappas, an Oro Valley resident said.

Pappas had expected to find one package with tools and another with copy paper. She went in to check her security video and was shocked to see someone taking two trips to her front door and leaving with her packages.

"I've never had a problem at all," Pappas said about living in her neighborhood.

Her surveillance camera is above the door, but she will now be adding an extra one near the garage. She said this will allow her to see any cars that pull in and out of her driveway.

While the cameras didn't prevent her packages from getting taken, they did provide valuable evidence to Amazon. She said the company replaced the items at no additional cost.

With Christmas around the corner, Pappas wants those in our area to take extra precaution.

"I am fortunate that it's not something irreplaceable," Pappas said. "I would feel bad if it were someone's Christmas gift."

In addition to adding cameras, tracking when your package will arrive and making sure someone is home will help prevent it from being stolen.

Many packages from Amazon can also be delivered to lockers for pickup.

