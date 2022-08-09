Popular Tucson hiking trails see spike in car break-ins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriffs' Department released a public service announcement warning local hikers of a recent spike in vehicle break-ins at three popular trail head parking lots.

These local hot spots include Finger Rock, Douglas Springs, and Pima Canyon trails.

Over the last two weeks, PCSD reported these trails to have seen six vehicle break-ins.

PCSD urges hikers to leave their valuables at home or placed in the trunk and out of sight.

PSA: There have been several vehicle break-ins recently at local trailhead parking lots. Remember not to leave any valuables in your vehicle while hiking. Leave them at home or take them with you. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity. @PimaSheriff — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) August 8, 2022