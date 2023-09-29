Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pop-up event promoting multi-use path running from downtown to South Tucson takes place Saturday

bike path.jpg
Pima County
bike path.jpg
Posted at 8:48 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 11:48:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility is hosting a pop-up event for the next phase in the El Paso & Southwestern Greenway project.

The pop-up event is happening on Saturday, September 30th, from 9 to 11 a.m. The event is taking place at the Pico de Gallo parking lot on the city's south side.

According to the department, the El Paso & Southwestern Greenway project is a linear park with a path for walking and biking, that will eventually connect Tucson's downtown to South Tucson, The Loop, and the area near the Kino Sports Complex.

City leaders are hosting the event to get feedback from the public about the section of the project that will stretch from 6th Avenue to South Kino Parkway.

You can find a map of the entire project here. The entire project is highlighted in green, while the upcoming phase is surrounded by dashes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

Click to Donate Today