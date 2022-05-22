Watch
Pool noodle fight over the name Josh again attracts hundreds

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A couple hundred people grabbed their pool noodles and headed to a Nebraska park again this weekend to battle over the right to the name Josh.

The event started as an online joke when Josh Swain from Tucson, Arizona, sent out a tweet challenging anyone who shared his name to fight over it.

After it took on a life of its own, Swain turned it into a real event last year at the random coordinates he included in his original note, which happened to be in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Several of the competitors this year donned costumes, but they still couldn't dethrone 5-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. who defended his title as the No. 1 Josh.

