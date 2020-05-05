Pollution-related health watch issued for Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County officials issued an air quality-related health watch Tuesday.

According to the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality Clean Air Program, ground-level ozone pollution could approach the EPA health standard for the Tucson Metro area.

Those who are sensitive to air pollution could experience shortness of breath, wheezing and other problems and are advised to stay indoors and seek medical attention if their conditions are agitated.

Drivers are asked to reduce their time on the road, avoid idling their engines and avoid long drive-thru lines.

Use of gas-powered lawn equipment is discouraged.

