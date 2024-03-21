Political parties hoping to win over each others voters who didn’t vote for presidential preference winners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 19 percent of Republicans in Arizona voted for Nikki Haley in the presidential preference election on Tuesday.

The chair of the Pima County Republican Party Dave Smith said that won’t have an effect on whether former president Donald Trump wins the presidency.

“A lot of these people who punched the Biden ticket yesterday, are going to punch the Republican,” he said. “When the time comes where the rubber meets the road, and that’s the general election, it’s going to be very clear cut.”

He said the way they are going to reach out to Haley’s voters is by doing meet and greets and events like the one they’re having at the Pima County Fair.

In Tuesday’s Democratic presidential preference election, about ten percent of Democratic voters in Arizona voted for candidates other than President Joe Biden.

Smith said President Biden’s policies aren’t working and are going to bring the ten 10 percent of Democrats who didn’t vote for Biden to vote for Trump.

“Our economy continues to deteriorate, unbridled immigration, which is costing all the working class people,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, Legislative District 18 Democrats Chair Larry Bodine said Biden will win over Haley’s voters through his policies.

“It’s definitely an advantage for Democrats. In fact, we welcome all of Nikki Haley’s voters,” Bodine said. “The Democratic Party is actually the true conservative party today. We want to conserve reproductive rights. We want to protect the right to vote.”

So far based on the percentages reported, 102 thousand more Republicans in Arizona voted in the presidential preference election than Democrats.

Bodine said reaching out to Haley’s voters is key to Biden winning Arizona.

“I would happily write them a personal letter, send them a text, send them an email, come over and knock on the door,” he said.