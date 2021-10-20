Watch
Police: Woman stabbed near Kennedy Park

A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed at a park near Ajo and Mission Wednesday.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 13:12:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed near John F. Kennedy Park at Ajo and Mission Wednesday.

Tucson police say the stabbing happened just after 8:30 a.m. near the park, which is located at 3700 S. Mission Road.

The victim was hospitalized. Police did not release her condition.

Officers searched for the suspect at the park Wednesday morning.

