Police: Woman stabbed near Kennedy Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed near John F. Kennedy Park at Ajo and Mission Wednesday.

Tucson police say the stabbing happened just after 8:30 a.m. near the park, which is located at 3700 S. Mission Road.

The victim was hospitalized. Police did not release her condition.

Officers searched for the suspect at the park Wednesday morning.

