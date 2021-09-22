Police: Woman killed by car after Sunday apartment complex parking lot shootout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating the killing of a 38-year-old woman.

Police say Carrissa Marie Santa Cruz, 38, was hit by a vehicle Sunday at an apartment complex at Santa Cruz Vista Apartments, 1240 W. Ajo Way.

Tucson Fire crews brought her to Banner University Medical Center, where she died.

Three other people were shot at the complex. Two men in their 20s were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another person was hit by a stray bullet while he was in his apartment, and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say several people were involved in a fight in the parking lot that led to gunfire and Santa Cruz being hit by the car.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

