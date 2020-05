TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police investigated a homicide at an apartment complex on Oracle Road Thursday.

Police say a woman in her late 20s was found dead with obvious signs of trauma at Sedona Pointe Apartments, 2650 N. Oracle Road. The woman's boyfriend found her body and reported the crime to police.

No suspects are in custody. Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.