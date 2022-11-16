Police: Woman hit by patrol car dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman who was hit by a police car Thursday while on foot died Tuesday.
According to Tucson police, 64-year-old Pamela Lee Marshall was hit by a car at about 6 p.m. Thursday near Grant Road and 11th Avenue.
Police say Marshall was standing on the raised median on Grant and stepped into southbound traffic when the officer's 2008 Ford Crown Victoria hit her.
Marshall was not in a crosswalk.
The Office of Professional Standards is investigating the incident.
