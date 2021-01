TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a woman died after being hit by a car in the 8500 block of East Broadway.

According to the department, the wreck happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was on foot -- and not in a crosswalk -- and wearing dark, non-reflective clothing when a white 2011 Toyota Camry hit her while heading eastbound.

No charges or citations have been issued. The investigation is underway.