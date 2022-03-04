Police: vulnerable 84-year-old missing from Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is reporting a vulnerable 84-year-old as missing from his home in Oro Valley.
Officers say Fred McCabe was last seen in the area of Rancho Vistoso Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard.
They describe him as a white, 5'10" and weighing 160 pounds.
At this time, there are no descriptions of clothing and associated vehicles.
If you've spotted him or have any information regarding McCabe's whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1 or the department at 520-229-4900.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.