Police: Vulnerable 68-year-old man missing since Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 68-year-old man.
Police say Loy Cook Jr. was last seen Oct. 3 in his wheelchair in the 2000 block of North Wilmot Road.
🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 7, 2022
Officers are asking for your help in locating 68-year-old Loy Cook Jr. He is described as 6'/200 lbs. He was last seen on October 3, 2022, in the 2000 block of N. Wilmot Rd. He was last seen leaving in a wheelchair.
If you see him, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/iDNFZj1iUh
He is 6-2 and 200 pounds.
Those with information should call 911.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.