Police: Vulnerable 68-year-old man missing since Sunday

Posted at 1:10 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 16:10:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 68-year-old man.

Police say Loy Cook Jr. was last seen Oct. 3 in his wheelchair in the 2000 block of North Wilmot Road.

He is 6-2 and 200 pounds.

Those with information should call 911.

