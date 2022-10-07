Police: Vulnerable 68-year-old man missing since Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 68-year-old man.

Police say Loy Cook Jr. was last seen Oct. 3 in his wheelchair in the 2000 block of North Wilmot Road.

He is 6-2 and 200 pounds.

Those with information should call 911.

