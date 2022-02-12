Watch
Police used shields to rescue baby during Phoenix standoff

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Multiple holes in windows can be seen at a house where five Phoenix Police Department officers were shot and four others were injured after responding to a shooting inside the home Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Phoenix. The shooting suspect was found dead in the home following a barricade situation, and a woman at the home was critically injured. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 2:02 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 16:06:12-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have released more information about what transpired during an incident that resulted in the death of a suspect and a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend.

A police statement said SWAT officers used ballistic shields as they rescued a baby girl during a standoff. That was after the gunman earlier ambushed one officer, who was seriously wounded, and then shooting and less seriously wounding four other patrol officer as they tried unsuccessfully to take the baby to safety.

A man whose identity hasn't been released had left the home and left the baby on the doorstep before surrendering to police during the standoff.

