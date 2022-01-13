Police: Two shot Wednesday night on Melody Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were shot Wednesday night on Melody Avenue.
Tucson police say the shooting happened just after 11:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Melody Avenue. A man and a woman were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.
No suspects are in custody. Police say the shooting "does not appear to be a random act."
