Police: Two shot Wednesday night on Melody Avenue

Police: No suspects in custody
Two people were shot Wednesday night on Melody Avenue.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 13, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were shot Wednesday night on Melody Avenue.

Tucson police say the shooting happened just after 11:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Melody Avenue. A man and a woman were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody. Police say the shooting "does not appear to be a random act."

