Police try to communicate with 'person in crisis' in downtown garage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated an incident at a downtown parking garage Friday.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦



Traffic is shutdown on E. Pennington St. between N. Scott Ave. to N. 6th Ave. downtown.



Please avoid the area as officers are attempting to communicate with a person in crisis at the Pennington St. Garage. pic.twitter.com/smEWIAVXnV — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 6, 2021

Police say officers are trying to talk to a "person in crisis" at the Pennington Street Garage.

Pennington Street was closed between Scott and Sixth Avenues.

The person was not believed to be armed.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area. Congress and Stone worked as alternates.