Police try to communicate with 'person in crisis' in downtown garage

Tucson police investigated an incident at a downtown parking garage Friday.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 15:10:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated an incident at a downtown parking garage Friday.

Police say officers are trying to talk to a "person in crisis" at the Pennington Street Garage.

Pennington Street was closed between Scott and Sixth Avenues.

The person was not believed to be armed.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area. Congress and Stone worked as alternates.

