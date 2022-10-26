Police track down man connected to stabbing near Holy Hope Cemetery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has tracked down a man after he reportedly stabbed someone near Holy Hope Cemetery.

Sergeant Richard Gradillas says it all began just after 11 Tuesday night at the corner of North Oracle and West Prince roads.

He told KGUN 9 officers found a man and woman with "non-life-threatening injures" when they got to the scene. Emergency crews treated one of them on site and took the other to a local hospital.

Search crews, including a K-9 unit, began scouting the area in search of the suspected stabber.

Police tracked the suspect down, identifying him as 18-year-old Robert Murua.

Authorities have booked Murua into the Pima County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault.