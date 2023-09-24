Police: Three dead in midtown crash after speeding driver rams into second

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a midtown crash involving seven people in two separate vehicles.

Public Information Officer Sergeant David Fritsch tells KGUN 9 it happened near East Grant Road and North Palo Verde Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Saturday. He says first responders found five people in a gray 2013 Audi A5 who had collided with two others in a gold 1999 Toyota Camry.

Sgt. Fritsch confirms 31-year-old Ronald Cook, the driver of the Toyota, and 35-year-old Kristina Orantez, the passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Audi was made up of the following:



Man driving

Two men as passengers

Two women as passengers

According to Sgt. Fritsch, emergency crews took three of the Audi passengers to a hospital, where one, 19-year-old Xiomara Encinas-Cruz, later died.

While investigating, police discovered the Audi was speeding east on Grand Road with its headlights off when it crashed into northbound Cook on Palo Verde Boulevard in the Toyota, who had just ran a stop sign.

Sgt. Fritsch also pointed out an officer with the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit tested the driver of the Audi. Apparently, the driver did have alcohol in his system, but not enough to cause an arrest.

This investigation remains ongoing. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage on if the Pima County Attorney's Office will formally issue charges.