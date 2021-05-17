Police: Tempe girl, 4, dead after somehow shooting herself

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe police say a 4-year-old girl died after apparently firing a gun by accident. Authorities say a relative called 911 Sunday around 8:45 p.m. from an apartment complex and reported the girl had shot herself.

Officers responding to the home pronounced the girl dead. Investigators are trying to piece together how the gun came into the girl’s possession. Police did not say whether anyone will face any charges.

The girl’s identity was not released. Her death comes on the heels of a the double homicide of two young children a day earlier. In the case, the children’s mother is accused of killing them with a meat cleaver.

