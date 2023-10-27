Police: Suspects arrested after stabbing someone at Midtown Sun Tran bus stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a stabbing at a Midtown Sun Tran bus stop.

The incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 16 around 3 p.m. on East 22nd Street and South Alvernon Way.

Officers found a 24-year-old victim with sharp-force trauma to his neck and took him to the Banner University Medical Center.

Police say the victim underwent emergency surgery and was transferred to the intensive care unit.

According to the TPD, the victim and two suspects, a man and a woman, were sitting in close proximity to the victim.

The couple verbally engaged the victim and confronted him on the bus.

During the confrontation, the male suspect pulled a knife and attacked the victim, stabbing him in the neck. Both suspects walked away from the bus after the assault and ran away, heading east

On Wednesday, officers identified the suspects as 32-year-old Mariyah Lynn Bradford and 36-year-old Darryl Hakim Robinson.

They were charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Assault/Serious Injury. Both were booked into the Pima County Jail.

Darryl Robinson is held on a $20,000 bond, while Mariyah Bradford is held on a $5,000 bond.

The victim wa released from the hospital and notified of the suspect's arrests.