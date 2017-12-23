Police: Speeding driver hits several vehicles near PACC

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A speeding driver hit several vehicles on the westside Friday.

According to Tucson police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. At least one other motorist was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Better pic accident started on Sweetwater then ended up at PACC @whatsuptucson @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/KjPjiMpr3E — Chris Miracle (@ChrisMiracle7) December 22, 2017

Dugan said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed going the wrong direction on Sweetwater when it hit a vehicle, causing it to roll and injuring a motorist.

The driver continued, careening through the new Pima Animal Care Center facility's entrance, then launching over the curb and hitting several more vehicles, causing a chain reaction that sent vehicles crashing into other vehicles. The vehicle hit a pickup truck head-on, rolled on top of that truck and came to a rest.

The new PACC facility was not damaged, county representatives confirmed. The facility remains open.

The main parking lot was closed but an alternate lot north of Silverbell and Sweetwater remains open.