Police: Single-vehicle crash affects power at Campbell and Roger

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at Campbell and Roger Friday evening.
The crash has affected the power to the intersection, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
No further details were immediately released.
🚨🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 28, 2021
Please avoid the intersection of N. Campbell Ave. and E. Roger Rd.
Officers are investigating a single vehicle collision that is affecting power to the intersection. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/sqeOiBMdaY