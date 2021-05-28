Watch
Police: Single-vehicle crash affects power at Campbell and Roger

Tucson Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at Campbell and Roger Friday evening.
Posted at 4:37 PM, May 28, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at Campbell and Roger Friday evening.

The crash has affected the power to the intersection, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

No further details were immediately released.

