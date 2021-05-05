Police: Sierra Vista man says he shot man, disposed of gun

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista police arrested a man connected to a Tuesday shooting.

Police say 22-year-old Tate Rowland shot a man in the leg Tuesday. Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of West Berridge Drive just after 11 a.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in his thigh. An officer put a tourniquet on his leg and the man was hospitalized.

Rowland came to the scene and said he was the shooter. According to Rowland, the man lunged at him and Rowland was defending himself. He ran from the scene and tossed the gun into a neighbor's backyard. Police later found the gun.

Rowland faces charges including aggravated assault, endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct with a weapon and tampering with evidence. He was booked into Cochise County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Those with information should call (520) 452-7500.

