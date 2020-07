TUCSON, Ariz. — Sierra Vista police arrested a man on a child molestation charge Tuesday.

Police say Andrew Courtney, 23, had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

A neighbor contacted the victim's mother after Courtney was allegedly seen entering the apartment, in the 700 block of South Carmichael Avenue, while she was at work.

Courtney was booked into Cochise County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Those with information about the case should call (520) 452-7500.