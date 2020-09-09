Police: Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual conduct with minors

TUCSON, Ariz. — This story originally included the wrong age of the suspect.

Sierra Vista police arrested a man for allegedly having sexual conduct with minors.

Police say 20-year-old Dylan McGrath made arrangements to meet two juveniles for sexual conduct. He also allegedly gave the victims marijuana.

McGrath faces charges including two counts each of sexual conduct with a minor, involving a minor in drug activity, child abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked into Cochise County Jail on a $25,000 bond.