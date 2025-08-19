Sahuarita police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita police are searching for a suspect in an attempted bank robbery at a US Bank branch inside a Safeway grocery store.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 2:10 p.m. on August 19, 2025, at the location on 1305 W. Duval Mine Rd.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 years old, a Hispanic male, wearing a tan baseball hat, a long-sleeve orange t-shirt, jeans, and an N95 mask. He was last seen behind the Safeway on foot.

Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect if spotted and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sahuarita Police Department by calling 520-351-4900, 911, or 520-344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday. Tips can also be submitted through their TIP Line at 520-445-7847.