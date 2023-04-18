Watch Now
Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 6:39 PM, Apr 17, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are searching for a missing child on Tucson's Eastside.

The child is identified as 11-year-old Nevaeh Preciado.

She was last seen near Broadway Boulevard and North Sarnoff Drive.

Preciado is 5'4" weighing about 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black top, black checkered pants and red shoes.

If located, contact 911.

