Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are searching for a missing child on Tucson's Eastside.
The child is identified as 11-year-old Nevaeh Preciado.
She was last seen near Broadway Boulevard and North Sarnoff Drive.
Preciado is 5'4" weighing about 110 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black top, black checkered pants and red shoes.
If located, contact 911.
