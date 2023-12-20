Watch Now
Police searching for armed woman suspected of robbing Southeast Circle K

TPD
Posted at 6:45 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 20:45:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at Circle K.

Officers say it happened on Thursday around 5:30 a.m. at the Circle K, 9515 E. Golf Links Rd.

According to the TPD, this suspect entered the store, selected several bottles of alcohol and pointed a firearm at the clerk as she ran out of the store.

She is described as:

  • 5'2"-5'5"
  • Wearing glasses, red Nike sweatshirt
  • Possibly has dental braces

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

