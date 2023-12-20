Police searching for armed woman suspected of robbing Southeast Circle K

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at Circle K.
Officers say it happened on Thursday around 5:30 a.m. at the Circle K, 9515 E. Golf Links Rd.
According to the TPD, this suspect entered the store, selected several bottles of alcohol and pointed a firearm at the clerk as she ran out of the store.
She is described as:
- 5'2"-5'5"
- Wearing glasses, red Nike sweatshirt
- Possibly has dental braces
Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.
