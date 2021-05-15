Police search for missing 21-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking for help in the search of a missing 21-year-old woman.
Police say 21-year-old Mary New was last seen May 9 near 1800 E. Speedway Boulevard (near Campbell Avenue).
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
🚨MISSING PERSON🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 15, 2021
