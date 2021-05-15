Watch
Police search for missing 21-year-old woman

Tucson police/Twitter
Posted at 3:15 PM, May 15, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking for help in the search of a missing 21-year-old woman.

Police say 21-year-old Mary New was last seen May 9 near 1800 E. Speedway Boulevard (near Campbell Avenue).

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

