Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: School bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
police siren light
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 15:56:48-04

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Chandler police and school district officials say the driver of a school bus carrying nine high school students home was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and misdemeanor failure to stop.

A police statement said the driver was arrested after the bus committed a red-light violation at an intersection before the driver ignored two attempts by police to get him to pull over and stop. According to police, the driver eventually stopped and was arrested following field sobriety test.

It wasn’t clear whether the man had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.