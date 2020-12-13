Police say 3 killed in fiery car crash in southwest Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say three people have been killed in fiery car crash in southwest Phoenix.

They say officers responded to the site of the single vehicle crash about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a sedan lost control for an unknown reason and crashed into a concrete drainage ditch.

Police and city fire crews extinguished the car fire once they got to the scene.

Inside of the vehicle, police say the adult male driver and two adult female passengers all were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the three killed were being withheld until relatives could be notified.

Police say evidence at the scene indicate speed was a factor in the fatal crash.