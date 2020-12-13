Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police say 3 killed in fiery car crash in southwest Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
police_lights_generic_20120220080350_640_480_1394070272795_3306811_ver1.0_640_480_1513696765711_74570530_ver1.0_640_480.JPG
Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-13 15:18:18-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say three people have been killed in fiery car crash in southwest Phoenix.

They say officers responded to the site of the single vehicle crash about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a sedan lost control for an unknown reason and crashed into a concrete drainage ditch.

Police and city fire crews extinguished the car fire once they got to the scene.

Inside of the vehicle, police say the adult male driver and two adult female passengers all were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the three killed were being withheld until relatives could be notified.

Police say evidence at the scene indicate speed was a factor in the fatal crash.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7