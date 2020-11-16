Police say 1 driver killed in Scottsdale street-racing crash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a suspect has been arrested and is facing manslaughter and endangerment charges after an apparent street-racing crash left one driver dead.

They say two sports cars were speeding on Scottsdale Road on Saturday night before one of the vehicles crashed into a structural support pillar at a hotel entrance. Court records show the two cars were going at an estimated 120 mph in a 45-mph speed limit zone.

Police say 21-year-old Nicholas Meath was declared dead at the scene. They say the driver of the other sports car -- 27-year-old Cameron Groom -- was taken into custody. It was unclear Monday if Groom has a lawyer yet.

