Police: Road rage shooting turns deadly on Valencia at I-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened near Valencia Road and Interstate 19 March 4.

Officers responded to the area of W. Valencia Rd. and I-19 around 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting, TPD says. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man who was stopped on the side of the road. He is identified as 31-year-old David Rivera.

Police say while officers were speaking with Rivera, it was learned that a shooting victim had arrived at Saint Mary’s hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Banner University Medical Center.

Detectives responded to both locations, where it was learned that Rivera was traveling westbound Valencia from S. Santa Clara Ave., while on Valencia, the passenger of a separate vehicle traveling WB became involved in a road rage situation, according to TPD. As the two vehicles continued on Valencia, the passenger was struck by gunfire.

Police say after the shooting, Rivera pulled over and waited for officers.

Rivera was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On March 5, detectives were told the passenger had died form his injuries. Police say he was identified as 27-year-old Rudolph Vega. Next of kin was notified.

Since the death of Vega, more charges are pending at this time, according to TPD.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.