Police: Road closures across town after multiple deadly crashes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Road closures across Tucson this afternoon following multiple fatal accidents.

According to a public information officer with the Tucson Police Department (TPD), there was a deadly crash between two vehicles at the intersection of South Campbell Avenue and East Irvington Road around 12 p.m. Saturday.

The crash is under investigation and police tell KGUN 9 they are asking drivers to use an alternate routes and avoid the area.

Over on the Southeast side of town, the TPD reported a second deadly crash involving one vehicle.

This crash has left the area around East Golf Links and South Kolb roads closed while Tucson detectives are looking into it.

Details on both crashes are limited and both have ongoing investigations. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest details.