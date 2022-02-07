Police respond to shots fired, K-9 sniffs out pounds of marijuana and multiple firearms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A K-9 unit with the Tucson Police Department has sniffed out cannabis early Sunday morning while responding to a shots fired call in the 7400 block of E. 22nd St.
Officers say this led them to recovering two firearms and a 30-round extended magazine.
In addition to the two pounds of cannabis bundled together, police also found several pre-packaged bags for sale, marijuana vape cartridges and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
Responding officers arrested the suspect and booked him into the Pima County Jail.
