Police respond to shots fired, K-9 sniffs out pounds of marijuana and multiple firearms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A K-9 unit with the Tucson Police Department has sniffed out cannabis early Sunday morning while responding to a shots fired call in the 7400 block of E. 22nd St.

Officers say this led them to recovering two firearms and a 30-round extended magazine.

Tucson Police Department

In addition to the two pounds of cannabis bundled together, police also found several pre-packaged bags for sale, marijuana vape cartridges and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Responding officers arrested the suspect and booked him into the Pima County Jail.

----

